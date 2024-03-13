Ministry explores potential of non-wood forest products

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry is currently developing partnerships to explore the potential of bamboo and other non-wood forest products.

Minister Kalaveti Ravu highlighted this in parliament, stating they are also assisting resource owners to effectively participate in the Ministry’s efforts towards value addition.

Ravu says they are working closely with resource owners through cottage industries, small enterprises, and cooperatives by providing them training and infrastructure to manufacture their products and market access.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the Ministry is supporting three cottage industries, the Gaunavou Cooperative from Vugalei, Kalabu Youths, and Sawakasa Youths.

The Minister says they are also supporting woodcarvers from Fulaga and Kabara through training on product development and marketing their products, and eventually resourcing them with equipment through subsidies.