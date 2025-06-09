Ministry encourages welfare recipients to earn own income

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran [file photo]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, says her ministry is making positive progress in graduating social welfare recipients from the system through various business ventures.

However, she says despite this, the ministry continues to receive increasing requests for assistance over the years, mainly from people living with disabilities, single mothers, widows, and the elderly.

She says the ministry remains optimistic that support such as start-up assistance for small businesses will help struggling families and individuals generate income and reduce their reliance on welfare.

While officiating at the handing over of assistance to eight qualified recipients in Labasa, Kiran said she is hopeful this will open doors for more opportunities for recipients to earn their own income rather than depending entirely on the system.

The recipients have chosen to start their own market stalls and other small businesses to support their livelihoods.

