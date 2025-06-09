Ministry achieves 99.99 percent utilization

Minister confirms 99.9% budget utilisation for workers’ compensation, Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh, has confirmed that his ministry has achieved a 99.99 percent budget utilisation in the last financial year under the Injury Compensation Commission of Fiji (ICCF).

Speaking in Parliament, Singh revealed that out of the $7 million allocation for 2024–2025, a total of $6,999,660 was utilised, with only $340 remaining unspent.

For the new 2025–2026 budget cycle, Singh said $2.4 million has already been used in just two months, equivalent to 34.4 percent utilisation.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Agni Deo Singh.

However, he noted the ministry is still grappling with thousands of unresolved cases inherited from the previous

“We inherited 13,176 compensation forms that were never actioned”.

Sadly, about 44 percent of these injured workers will miss out due to the three-year legal time bar.

He says this reflects poorly on the performance of the previous ICCF and Veritas.

