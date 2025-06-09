Macuata farmers hailed as backbone of sugar industry

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Cane farmers in Macuata have been recognised for their major contribution to Fiji’s economy, with the North producing more than 30 percent of the country’s total sugar output.

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna, while officiating at the Prime Minister’s Sugarcane Farmers Mill Awards in Labasa, says the resilience and hard work shown by Northern farmers continue to keep one of Fiji’s key industries alive.

At a time when the sugar industry continues to face labour shortages, rising operational costs, and climate-related challenges, farmers in Vanua Levu are still being hailed as the backbone of Fiji’s sugar sector.

“Despite the challenges from abnormal weather conditions, labour shortages, and increasing costs, a total of 3,031 farmers supplied 583,612 tonnes of cane to the Labasa Mill in 2025. Thank you all for your hard work, and I also commend the Fiji Sugar Corporation for its efforts in minimising mill stoppages during last year’s crushing season.”

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Best Young Farmer award recipient for Seaqaqa, Afzeen Ali, says balancing her career as a nurse while continuing sugarcane farming highlights the importance of having multiple sources of income.

Ali is now encouraging more young people, civil servants, and professionals to explore agriculture, saying there is growing support available through government programs, the Ministry of Sugar, and the Growers Fund to help farmers and small entrepreneurs succeed.

Best Sugarcane Farmer award recipient for Seaqaqa, Muktaf Hussain, says the success of Matailakeba Farm under Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara continues to inspire farmers to improve production and maintain high-quality standards.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Sugarcane Farmers Awards is expected to become an annual event aimed at motivating farmers, recognising their contribution, and strengthening the future of the sugar industry.