Education ministry dismisses fake school closure notice

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education has clarified that a school closure notice relating to Hantavirus circulating on social media is fake and was not issued by the Ministry.

In a statement, the Ministry is urging parents, students and the public to ignore the false notice and avoid sharing unverified information that may cause unnecessary fear and confusion.

The Ministry says all official announcements will only be made through verified government platforms and official media channels.

The fake notice, dated yesterday, claimed that schools would close from today until Friday due to Hantavirus concerns and would reopen on May 25 unless advised otherwise.

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The public is being encouraged to rely only on official sources for information relating to schools and student safety.

Classes for Term Two for students resume tomorrow.