Minister prioritizes military modernization

The RFMF during the Infantry Week-Inter Unit Mini Skills Competition [Source: RFMF/Facebook]

The government has outlined the government’s strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening national security and law enforcement capabilities.

In his budget response, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the forthcoming National Security and Defence Review is essential for shaping future strategies.

He states that it focuses g on modernizing military capabilities, optimizing logistics and enhancing readiness against contemporary threats.

Highlighting the importance of updating military capabilities and providing cutting-edge training and technology to personnel, Tikoduadua stresses these efforts as essential priorities.

“These initiatives will streamline our operations, reduce costs, and enhance our overall capability.”

Turning to advancements within the Police Force, the Minister detailed the integration of advanced forensic tools, digitalization of criminal records and the deployment of drones for surveillance.



Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

These technological advancements, he affirms are critical for combating sophisticated crimes and ensuring public safety.

Tikoduadua also emphasizes ongoing initiatives to enhance the professionalism of the police force, ensuring officers are equipped with necessary skills to tackle evolving criminal landscapes.



Former RFMF Commander and Opposition Member Viliame Naupoto expressed disappointment with aspects of the budget, particularly regarding what he perceived as an undervaluation of Fiji’s peacekeeping efforts globally.

“Some of the countries that say yes to Fiji’s requests do so because they respect the fact that a small country like Fiji is punching above its own weight when it comes to fulfilling its global citizen responsibilities.”



Former RFMF Commander and Opposition Member Viliame Naupoto

Naupoto highlighted Fiji’s significant role in international missions, stressing that these efforts amplify Fiji’s global influence and garner respect, despite its size.