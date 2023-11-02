Media role is paramount during cyclone seasons

The role of the media during a cyclone season is absolutely paramount in ensuring the safety and well-being of communities at risk, and the ability to communicate crucial details can be a matter of life and death in disaster situations.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, while Fiji is into another cyclone season.

He says that the media serves a crucial role in keeping the public informed about its progress, potential impacts, and the necessary preparedness measures.

“By providing consistent and credible updates, they help quell misinformation and ensure that the public receives accurate information from credible sources. In essence, the media is an indispensable lifeline that ensures that no lives are lost to disasters by helping communities prepare adequately and make well-informed decisions. It is in this same spirit that we will be looking to our friends in the media to help us raise awareness of the importance of early preparedness during this cyclone season.”

Ditoka adds that information put out by the media during cyclone seasons empowers individuals and communities to make informed decisions, plan for evacuations, and secure their homes and belongings.