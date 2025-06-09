Man in court for alleged $200,000 theft

A 42-year-old man was produced in court today for allegedly obtaining financial advantage of over $200,000.

Selvan Kumar is charged with 62 counts of obtaining financial advantages.

It’s alleged that whilst working as chief financial controller for Famous Pacific Shipping between 2018 and last year was moving money to his account.

The accused has been told to pay cash bond of $2000 in order for him to get bailed.

The matter will be called again on the 27th of January next year.

