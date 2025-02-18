Land use master plan nears completion

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The land use master plan, aimed at streamlining approvals for land use changes, including agricultural rezoning, is in its final stages.

This follows concerns on how overseas-based landowners are selling agricultural land for as much as $1.3 to $1.5m.

Director of Lands Josefa Vuniamatana says that leases issued for agricultural or residential purposes must be used accordingly, following the approved zoning for each piece of land.

Article continues after advertisement

The land use master plan will provide clearer guidelines for rezoning and other land dealings.

“Just for the forum to note that when we receive applications to rezone with the ministry, a consultation is usually done with the relevant ministries to get their comments.”

Vuniamatana explains that rezoning approvals depend on recommendations from the Ministry of Agriculture.

“We are now trying to finalize our land use master plan, not only for Central Eastern, but for the whole of Fiji. It’s going to be a good document with regards to giving those approvals, not only for rezoning, but for subdivisions, for transfers, and any other dealings on state land.”

Assistant Director of Lands, Apisai Vulawalu says that rezoning decisions are also influenced by factors such as land suitability for agriculture.

Vulawalu adds that land affected by frequent flooding can be rezoned for higher use to improve returns for both the landowners and the state.

The Ministry of Lands is working with the Land Trust Board to align the master plan with national development goals and improve land use decision-making.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link