Labasa’s Meeth band to perform at Diwali dhoom

Amit Kumar, the owner of Labasa’s first band group, Meeth Band, is set to perform at the Mirchi FM & Radio Fiji Two “Rewa” Diwali Dhoom this Saturday at Damodar City, Labasa.

Kumar says the band members are excited and confident about their performance this year, promising to bring both energy and variety to the stage.

He adds that those who attended the Diwali fair last year can once again expect an exciting show, and he encouraged the community to join the celebrations.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are coming with our full band, and all the members are very confident that this year we will make a lot of noise at the Diwali fair. There will be ghazals and bhajans. First, we will begin with kirtan bhajans, then more bhajans and ghazals. We will also perform some Bollywood Sufi qawwali and Bollywood songs. To all our listeners who came to the Diwali fair last year, I encourage you to come again and enjoy the performances.”

He further highlighted that their performance will focus on providing entertainment suitable for people from different ethnic groups, assuring that everyone will be fully entertained.

The Mirchi FM & Radio Fiji Two “Rewa” Diwali Dhoom will take place this Saturday from 6 pm to 10 pm at Damodar City, Labasa.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.