KPMG Fiji backs gender equality

[Source: Supplied]

KPMG Fiji has been participating in Wear It Black, a campaign dedicated to raising awareness about gender-based violence and the importance of standing together in support of safer communities.

Managing Partner KPMG Fiji Lisa Apted says that dressing in black may seem like a small gesture, but it has unified teams across the Pacific and Australia where more than 16 KPMG offices are following KPMG Fiji’s lead.

She says what began as a focus in the Fiji offices has traveled and it has been powerful to see other teams join in and do what they can to support this important cause.

Apted adds that she was proud that a passion for creating positive community change had brought teams together, but even more so that KPMG had committed to making a significant charity donation to three women’s shelters, in Fiji, PNG and Australia.

KPMG Enterprise National Managing Partner, Naomi Mitchell, states that gender-based violence is a pervasive crisis impacting communities worldwide.

She says that recognizes that there’s no place for gender-based violence, however, the distressing truth is that gender-based violence impacts one in three women globally and because of that they have decided to take a stand against gender-based violence.

The KPMG Fiji office has also made donations to DIVA D-Hive, an organization that has worked specifically with lesbian and transgender women and gender-diverse people, as well as for all women in need in Fiji and the Pacific, since 2011.

KPMG employees across Australia and the South Pacific are supporting 16 Days of Activism which runs from 25 November until 10th of next month December.

This year’s theme is ‘Safe, Everywhere, Always’ and their teams will continue Wear It Black on Thursdays to show solidarity and foster conversations around gender-based violence and prevention.