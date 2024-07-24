Kamikamica calls for action towards childhood cancer

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica during the launch of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and WOWS fundraising initiative [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Childhood cancer not only affects the patient deeply but impacts the entire family and the community says Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica highlighted this during the launch of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and WOWS fundraising initiative.

According to WOWS Kids, 20 children lose their battle with cancer every year and currently 76 children are under their support.

Kamikamica says all sectors of the society need to join hands in a united front against childhood cancer.

“Together, we can make a profound difference in the lives of these young warriors and their families. Allow me to share a personal reflection. Each child battling cancer is a beacon of courage and resilience. Their unwavering spirit and infectious smiles remind us of the preciousness of life and the strength of the human spirit.”

Kamikamica is encouraging everyone to make a meaningful impact during this crucial month.

“I urge each one of you to seize the opportunity to make a difference. Let us use the month of August not just to raise awareness, but to ignite a movement of empathy, support, and action. Together, let us pave a future where no child has to face cancer alone, where every child has access to the best possible care, and where hope shines brightly in every heart.”

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the healthcare and well-being of children, emphasizing efforts to enhance cancer treatment facilities, improve access to specialized care, and support groundbreaking research initiatives aimed at combating childhood cancer.