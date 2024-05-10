Japanese aid to enhance fisheries sector

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Cabinet has approved the exchange of notes and related documents with the Japanese Government for grant aid of approximately $10 million for a fish research vessel and ice-making machines.

This financial support highlights the importance of enhancing Fiji’s fisheries infrastructure and capacity, aligning with broader bilateral cooperation efforts between Japan and Fiji.

The fish research vessel will be used to conduct fish stock assessments to evaluate the health of local fisheries and the marine environment for conservation and management purposes.

This will also provide training on various fishing techniques to enhance skills and promote sustainability.

The ice-making machines will be for the Labasa Fisheries Station to cater for the increase in demand for ice from fishermen in the Northern Division.