News

Investigations lag, police push for reform

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 20, 2025 7:50 am

file photo

A surge in pending cases and a shortage of resources are making it tough for the police to carry out thorough investigations, says Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

He confirmed that many investigations including serious cold cases and reports involving police officers, remain pending because the Criminal Investigations Department is stretched thin.

There are simply not enough hands on deck, said Tudravu, who also revealed plans to bring in experienced officers to help move things along.

“Yeah, our manpower issue. That is somethingthat we are looking into in our reform and restructure. And also the technical support.”

Tudravu said most cases now require a more technical and scientific approach, but the current support systems are not keeping up.  

He explained that investigations can no longer rely solely on basic questioning or written statements, proper evidence is needed for a case to hold up in court.

The police chief also explained that most of the cases now need scientific evidence and they were working to address this as they want every angle covered before the file reaches the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Commissioner said investigations into missing persons such as the case of a missing girl in Lami and a missing boy in Nadonumai are ongoing.

He did not offer updates but confirmed that police teams are actively working on them.

Drug cultivation also remains a serious concern.  

According to Tudravu, the Force is now focusing on tracking where the money is going, and how proceeds from illegal farms are being pushed into the local economy. It’s really a concern for us.

He states there is definitely money going around and they are trying to cut it before the next generation gets involved.

Despite these challenges, the police chief said the police remain committed to resolving outstanding matters. However, he admitted that progress will be slow until more support is available.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Celebrating hope and faith

Investigations lag, police push for reform

PM and leaders push for joint solution

Fiji faces haemophilia diagnosis gap

Dengue surge sparks citywide cleanup

Taxi violence sparks outcry

Saukuru hits back at spending critics

Education Act overhaul with public input

Police probe nude image leak

New push to rehabilitate youth street dwellers

Calls grow for return to constituency voting

“The boys deserved that win”: Jackson

Vosayara leaps back into the Fiji Finals spotlight

Watkins takes out his anger on Newcastle to send Emery a message

NRL losing streak against Roosters

Suva reigns in Easter Championship

Silktails make history over unbeaten Storm

US, Iran resume nuclear talks in Rome

Drua keep finals hopes alive

Raikatalau eyes repeat glory at Fiji Finals

Aitcheson notes immense growth in Volleyball

Robots run half-marathon alongside humans

Rabitu staying grounded as he eyes consistency

Round two qualifiers for athletes

Leeds back on top after Oxford win

Scherzer gets second thumb shot

Florida State University shooting suspect did not know victims

Deadliest US strike in Yemen kills 74 at oil terminal

Tourism boost for Vanua Levu

Trump says US will 'pass' on Ukraine peace talks if no progress soon

Drua to try and recapture last year’s magic

Exciting times ahead as Fiji Finals picture comes into focus

O'Connor magic seals crucial Crusaders

Prasad calls for Easter unity

Fiji boost aviation ties

Police investigates attack on vessel

Ministry denies HR dismissal claims

Red Sox activate 3B Alex Bregman, DFA RHP Michael Fulmer

Ali urges stronger support for women

Dolphins fight back to beat Melbourne Storm

Dolokoto keeps the faith as Drua chase top-six dream

Volleyball heats up at Vodafone Arena in Easter tournament

Church leaders call for deep reflection this Easter

For a moment, we could forget the season we are having

Fraser-Pryce brings Olympic speed to son's sports day

Rain sparks flash flood warnings

Faith and unity take center stage at Sanatan Convention

Minister reassures street dwellers they are not forgotten

Push for women and gear in peace operations

Ministry champions dignity for the elderly

Council flags shady driving school deals

US Senator Van Hollen says he met wrongly deported man in El Salvador

Waratahs ready for "different kind of flair" in Fiji showdown

Masi out, Ravutaumada in

FRCS launches amnesty program

Fijians urged to reflect and reconnect this Easter

Cogea families look ahead to June relocation

Fiji Heritage men start strong with statement win

The Sydney Sticker Expo celebrates Australia's growing number of sticker artists

Two members of K-pop group Blackpink go solo at Coachella festival

Judges warn Trump risks public perception of lawlessness in his fight with courts

Easter a symbol of hope amid crisis: PM

Four retail outlets shut down over health violations

Lack of manpower affects cold case investigation

New laptops to boost education access

Murray eyes redemption in return against Waratahs

Fiji Finals website bridges gap for remote athletes

Hamas ready to release all remaining hostages for end to Gaza war

Devo Babas ready for first ever international tourney

Bowler denied IPL wicket over rare no ball due to wicketkeeper's blunder

Why Jacob Elordi, star of Narrow Road to the Deep North

Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death revealed

Chiefs lessons ignite Nawai’s Drua comeback

Act review targets informal settlements

Wong urges support for Fijiana's historic Test

Rayalu urges staff to fix attitude

Council intensifies market surveillance during Easter

Singh provides update on bypass road project

Lorne Michaels said Tina Fey ‘could easily’ succeed him at ‘SNL.’

TIV Sangam Convention set to kickoff in Ba

I’d get 20-year ban for failed drug tests like Sinner: Serena

US Ambassador slams China over tariff criticism

Kumar’s sentence suspended

Florence Pugh urged Marvel to let her jump off skyscraper

Man arrested for alleged grab and run

NFA builds fire safety

Free heart surgeries for children

US senator blocked from visiting wrongly deported Salvadoran man

Lil Nas X hospialized after losing control of right side of face

File on Richard Mock to be referred to ODPP

Parliament vehicle involved in accident

New policy to boost affordable housing

Drua fired up for Waratahs rematch

Supreme Court backs 'biological' definition of woman

Fiji 7s focuses on team bond

Opposition assures support for community development

Speed training focus for boys defending champions

Fiji adopts lessons from Australia’s cyber strategy

Sisters Liv and Mia Tyler first met at an Aerosmith concert

Arsenal end Remontada, Stun Madrid

Philippines to establish embassy in Suva

Israel will keep Gaza buffer zone

Billie Eilish ‘absolutely hated’ her name growing up

Kiran meets police officials to strengthen collaboration

DPM Prasad condemns mosque break-in and robbery

iTaukei Land Commission to appeal Tui Nadi ruling

Pentagon leak probe expands

‘Home Alone 2’ director Chris Columbus wishes Trump’s cameo ‘was gone’

Arsenal cruise past lacklustre Real Madrid to reach semis

Wages Council commences consultation in Sigatoka

Fiji presents agriculture highlights at GP 2.0

Inter reach Champions League semis after 2-2 draw with Bayern

California sues Trump administration to block tariffs

Nate Bargatze to host 2025 Emmy Awards

Ex New York police sergeant sentenced to prison for acting as Chinese agent

Trump officials could face contempt charges over deportations

Tudravu urges officers to uphold Easter values

Drua plotting to sink the Waratahs maul machine

UN report highlights digital skills gap

Ruthless Newcastle climb to third: 5-0 Palace thrashing

Council tackles tenancy issues

Police assure security at Fiji Finals

New policy targets fair compensation

Nalatu notes improvement in Baby Pearls

Eco-tourism thrives in Taveuni

Maresca defends Chelsea's playing style

Officers face scrutiny

Fiji, NZ target $2 billion trade boost

Easter camp delivers hope

Oldest mosque hit by alleged robbery

Peru court jails ex-President Humala in Odebrecht-linked money laundering case

Global leaders urge action to accelerate SDGs

Kim Kardashian will testify in a trial over a 2016 robbery that targeted her in Paris

China’s bold vision for inclusive trade development

Jackson names interesting lineup to face Waratahs

US plans to use tariff negotiations to isolate China, WSJ reports

COMPOL commits to investigating every crime report

Hard work pays off for Peni

Financial scams fuel crime increase

UNICEF projects 20% drop in 2026 funding after US cuts

New supermarket creates 40 new jobs

Wallaroos test match boosts Women's rugby in Fiji

Food and beverage complaints soar

Confidence is key to change: Baravilala

Teammate: Lionel Messi wants to play in '26 World Cup

After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat

Kumar awaits sentence

Defeated Villa eager to go again in Champions League

Fair pay for Easter workers

Fiji Pine expands

Leslie Odom Jr. to reprise his Tony-winning role in ‘Hamilton’ this fall

Air New Zealand sees lower earnings for 2025, cites engine woes

Naomi Watts and a Great Dane mourn Bill Murray in ‘The Friend’

Ministers coy on Indonesia reply to Russia warplane ask

Gleeson eager to play Drua in Fiji with family watching

Officers under probe for alleged assault of minor

War on drugs a life and death situation: COMPOL

Bowen Yang leads a heartfelt dramedy about found families in ‘The Wedding Banquet’

National men’s 7s squad back in training

Kumar convicted of online harassment

Vuvale partnership to strengthen cybersecurity

Hundreds of Northland homes lose power as storm hits

China labels US tariffs as ‘Economic Bullying’

Easter a time for renewal and reconciliation: PM Rabuka

FSSRL national semi-finals set to be a thriller

No jurors picked on first day of Harvey Weinstein’s #MeToo retrial

J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura pleads not guilty to indecent assault in Hong Kong

LTA responds to claims of illegal taxi operations

All Black wing Tele'a announces Japan switch

PRF partners to boost recycling initiatives

Kylian Mbappe receives one-match ban for tackle in Alaves clash

Wenchang Supercomputing Centre strives for innovation

US transfers land on Mexican border to the Army to prevent illegal crossings

‘Sinners’ mixes blues, vampires and the Mississippi Delta into Ryan Coogler’s 1st original film

Fiji and Cook Islands strengthen bilateral ties

Harry Potter HBO series reveals new cast for iconic characters

Canadian universities report jump in US applicants as Trump cuts funding

Civil servants to receive early pay ahead of Easter

COMPOL holds talanoa sessions with officers

Frank Lomani out for the season

Barcelona reach Champions League semis despite 3-1 loss at Dortmund

PSG survive Aston Villa onslaught to reach Champions League semis

Rahul Gandhi and his mother accused of money laundering

Aamir Khan shoots special song with Genelia Deshmukh for Sitaare Zameen Par

Top Hegseth adviser put on leave in Pentagon leak probe

Provincial councils struggle with unqualified finance officers

Reestablishment of PWD aims to strengthen local contractors

Exposure important for Nakula

No direct threat to Fiji from TC Tam

New report highlights Pacific’s digital economy potential

Saukuru hails medal winning lifters

New center to protect Fiji’s fisheries

Punjab defend lowest total in IPL history to beat Kolkata

Strategy aims to train more people

Ross McDonald honoured with prestigious Grand Master’s award

Bournemouth to open talks with Iraola on new deal

CCF steps up monitoring

Fiji Pavilion draws crowds in Osaka

Jackson acknowledges player’s efforts despite recent results

Magistrate Puamau issues stern warning