Investigations lag, police push for reform

file photo

A surge in pending cases and a shortage of resources are making it tough for the police to carry out thorough investigations, says Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

He confirmed that many investigations including serious cold cases and reports involving police officers, remain pending because the Criminal Investigations Department is stretched thin.

There are simply not enough hands on deck, said Tudravu, who also revealed plans to bring in experienced officers to help move things along.

“Yeah, our manpower issue. That is somethingthat we are looking into in our reform and restructure. And also the technical support.”

Tudravu said most cases now require a more technical and scientific approach, but the current support systems are not keeping up.

He explained that investigations can no longer rely solely on basic questioning or written statements, proper evidence is needed for a case to hold up in court.

The police chief also explained that most of the cases now need scientific evidence and they were working to address this as they want every angle covered before the file reaches the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Commissioner said investigations into missing persons such as the case of a missing girl in Lami and a missing boy in Nadonumai are ongoing.

He did not offer updates but confirmed that police teams are actively working on them.

Drug cultivation also remains a serious concern.

According to Tudravu, the Force is now focusing on tracking where the money is going, and how proceeds from illegal farms are being pushed into the local economy. It’s really a concern for us.

He states there is definitely money going around and they are trying to cut it before the next generation gets involved.

Despite these challenges, the police chief said the police remain committed to resolving outstanding matters. However, he admitted that progress will be slow until more support is available.

