International Women’s Day celebrations focuses on Fiji-China relations

The enduring bilateral relationship between Fiji and China is anchored in a mutual commitment to respect sovereignty, shared aspirations, and common interests.

During the International Women’s Day celebration at the Chinese Embassy in Suva, First Lady Emily Lalabalavu emphasized the significance of the One China principle as the foundation of Fiji-China diplomatic relations, which have flourished for 50 years.

Lalabalavu says this year also marks the 170th anniversary of the arrival of Chinese settlers in Fiji, who have since intermarried and prospered within the Fijian community.

Article continues after advertisement

“Government has also supported women’s economic empowerment, women’s health and implemented policies to eliminate violence against women in recognition of women’s basic rights and to their progress. The Ministry of Women is formulating a plan for women’s economic empowerment to be implemented alongside the National Action Plan to eliminate violence against women.”

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian says China is a sincere partner of Fiji in promoting women’s empowerment.

Zhou says over the years, they have taught Fijian women to cultivate mushrooms through the Juncao technology and invited Fijian women to China to learn textile skills.

The Chinese government also helped Fijian female students realize their dreams of studying abroad through the Chinese Government Scholarship, donated to Women’s Fund Fiji (Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei), the Fiji Nursing Association, and the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji, and supported local women in starting their own B&B homestays.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.