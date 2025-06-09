Instructors trained to raise standards

[Supplied]

The Police Force Academy has concluded a three-day workshop aimed at equipping instructors to raise training standards across the force.

The program brought together training teams from various divisions and academy instructors, focusing on skill enhancement and knowledge sharing.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration Meli Sateki said accountability and responsibility are vital for instructors.

He encouraged participants to pursue higher academic qualifications and push beyond previous achievements.

Academy officials said the initiative improves collaboration and provides practical tools for instructors.

The training ensures they are ready to deliver specialized courses set to begin next month amid rising operational demands.

The workshop aligns with broader efforts to professionalize the force and meet evolving community needs, preparing officers for the challenges ahead.

