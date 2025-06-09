Influencers urged to disclose paid promotions

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil[Photo: FILE]

The Consumer Council of Fiji says that as social media shapes consumer choices, influencers must be transparent about paid partnerships and sponsored content.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says recent online discussions show concern over influencers promoting restaurants with positive reviews without disclosing if the posts are paid advertisements.

She adds that this lack of transparency can mislead consumers into thinking the endorsements are personal opinions.

Shandil says that monitoring of online platforms and public feedback has found many cases where heavily promoted eateries did not meet expectations, with complaints about poor food quality, hygiene issues, high prices, and smaller portions than advertised.

“Consumers deserve to know whether a post is a genuine personal recommendation or a paid promotion. When this information is not disclosed, people may make spending decisions based on content that is not fully truthful. This creates unrealistic expectations and can leave consumers feeling misled. Influencers have a powerful role in shaping opinions, and that power must be used responsibly.”

Shandil emphasized that being paid to promote businesses is not wrong or illegal, but transparency is essential. Disclosing paid partnerships helps consumers make informed choices and know when content is advertising rather than an independent review.

The Council will also work with authorities to strengthen disclosure rules for online advertising and influencer marketing, potentially turning them into law.

