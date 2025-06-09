Income tax threshold to remain at $30K

The income tax threshold will remain unchanged when Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad announces the national budget next Friday.

Professor Prasad has confirmed that the threshold will be maintained at $30,000, as was the case in the previous budget.

He says the government made a conscious decision not to reduce it last year and will continue with the same approach.

Article continues after advertisement

The Finance Minister adds that the aim is to protect household disposable income, particularly for those in the lower-middle-income bracket or currently employed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.