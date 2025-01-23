HIV strategy aims to improve care

The newly launched National HIV Surge Strategic Plan aims to reduce HIV transmission, prioritize prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care, and harm reduction, and address its connection with drug use.

The plan adopts global targets of 95-95-95 and the Three Zeros initiative.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu emphasized the importance of early diagnosis, effective treatment, viral suppression, and creating a stigma-free environment to improve quality of life and reduce transmission.

Key priorities of the plan include comprehensive prevention strategies, improving HIV diagnostic services, decentralizing care, and enhancing harm reduction programs.

It also focuses on aligning legislation with international standards, expanding access to HIV testing, and promoting education and policy changes.

The Strategic Plan (2024-2027) outlines five priority areas, with a key focus on reducing new infections among vulnerable populations, improving diagnostic services, and decentralizing care and support across Fiji.

Between January and September, Fiji recorded 1,093 new HIV cases.

The Central Division recorded 766 cases, 292 cases were from the Western Division, 33 cases in the Northern Division, and the Eastern Division recorded two cases.