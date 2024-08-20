HIV explosion is a wake-up call says Usamate

The rise in HIV cases in Fiji is shocking and serves as a wake-up call requiring urgent attention from the Government and a whole-of-community approach, says Independent MP Jone Usamate.

The Ministry of Health’s recent data shows that 522 new HIV cases were recorded in the first six months of this year.

This is 33 percent higher than that of 2023.

Eighty-five of the 522 cases were transmitted through injectable drug use.

Usamate says the sharing of needles by drug users is having a dangerous impact on the spread of HIV, and our youth are the most vulnerable.

He stresses that we need a hands-on approach to engage the youth in productive activities so they do not fall into the trap of hard drugs and engage in casual, unprotected sexual encounters, which can also lead to contracting HIV.

Usamate highlights that the report this week shows how the young are progressing from suki to marijuana and then on to harder drugs.

He adds that some countries have implemented Syringe Services programs to provide access to clean, sterile needles and syringes and offer disposal options for used syringes.

Usamate questions if Fiji should consider this option but notes that, on the flip side, this approach may be construed as encouraging drug use through the use of needles.

He adds that these are, however, reactive measures and stronger proactive measures need to be implemented, not just by the Government but across all communities, including our religious bodies, families, and schools.

He states that the government must develop taskforces that cut across different Ministries, CSOs, and religious bodies to address this issue.

Usamate suggests that investment in awareness campaigns in mainstream and social media must be increased so families can learn about these issues and start education at home.