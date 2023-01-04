[File Photo]

The Fiji Meteorological Office says that a heavy rain warning remains in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, the interior and western parts of Viti Levu, Vatulele, and Kadavu.

It says the active trough of low pressure that was slowly moving over Viti Levu yesterday has moved to the west of Viti Levu.

The weather office says rain bands associated with the trough continue to affect the group.

It also says a flash flood alert remains in force for the low-lying areas and flood-prone areas in the interior and western parts of Viti Levu, from Sigatoka to Rakiraki, Vatulele, and Kadavu.

Rain is expected to continue affecting the country and is anticipated to gradually ease starting tomorrow.