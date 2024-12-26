Heavy rain to bring widespread flooding

People in flood-prone areas are urged to prepare for possible evacuation, keep essential items in elevated locations and secure food, water and gas supplies.

They should also ensure radios, phones and power banks are charged in order to stay informed.

This is as the country is experiencing relentless rainfall with heavy downpours and flash flooding, with weather systems moving from the Western Division to the Central, Eastern and Northern Divisions in the next few days.

Article continues after advertisement

While the West had a brief break from torrential rainfall and Christmas Day floods, the weather situation remains critical as a new weather system is expected to bring in even more rain and flooding.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has warned of a second slow-moving trough which is expected to bring heavier rain than yesterday.

This morning, the trough was near the Mamanuca Islands and the West Coast of Viti Levu and it is expected to move overland soon.

This will likely cause widespread flooding in major areas including Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

With the ground already saturated and rivers swollen, any additional rain will quickly turn into floodwaters.

The rain is expected to continue throughout today and tonight with clearing unlikely until late tomorrow.

Several warnings remain in place including heavy rain, flood and flash flood warnings for all low-lying and flood-prone areas.

A strong wind warning is also in effect for parts of Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups and nearby islands.

Although the rain is expected to ease by late tomorrow, the effects of flooding could last for weeks.

Weather conditions should improve over the weekend, with clearer skies and a shift in winds.

There are currently no signs of tropical cyclone activity but long-range forecasts suggest possible weather developments near northern Vanuatu around New Year’s Eve.

The Nadi Weather Office will continue to monitor the situation.

Fijians are reminded to remain vigilant, stay updated on warnings and to prioritize safety.