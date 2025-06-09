Heavy rain alert still in place for most parts of Fiji

[file photo]

The Fiji Meteorological Service is urging the public to prepare for more heavy rain and thunderstorms as unstable weather continues over the country.

A Heavy Rain Alert remains in force for the eastern half of Viti Levu, from Serua-Namosi through Navua, Suva, Nausori to Tailevu-Naitasiri-Ra, as well as Southern Bua, Cakaudrove, Taveuni, nearby smaller islands, the Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Kadavu and nearby islands.

Fiji Met says a shallow low-pressure system along a trough to the northeast of Fiji is slowly moving south and is expected to be located to the south of the country by tomorrow.

Another trough of low pressure is also lingering over the southern parts of the group, contributing to widespread rain.

The public is being warned of possible flash flooding in flood-prone and low-lying areas, including informal settlements and business centres.

Irish crossings and low-lying roads may become dangerous, and surface flooding is expected in towns and cities with poor drainage.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution as heavy rain may reduce visibility and make roads slippery.

