Heart heroes assisted with stationery pack

About 100 children with Rheumatic heart disease will be assisted all over Fiji with school supplies for the new academic year.

This was highlighted by Heart Heroes Fiji Manager Erini Tokarua at the handover of stationary packs to Heart Champion – Kehila Morrel today.

Tokarua says due to financial constraints on families whose children have RHD they are finding it difficult to buy school supplies.

“It’s not about the condition that you have but giving our children the hope a beacon of hope that education, we hat education gives”

Tokarua says through education they can empower the children to keep moving forward.

The first school term will start on January 29th.