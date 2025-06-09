Healthcare and defense cooperation expands

India has reaffirmed its strong and growing partnership with Fiji. Key developments are underway in healthcare, education and defense.

Speaking at the Republic Day Reception in Nadi, Indian High Commissioner Suneet Mehta said the Indian diaspora has been a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship.

He added that since the 19th century, the Girmitiya community has shaped Fiji’s social, cultural and economic landscape.

“In 2025, our bilateral relations with Fiji reached new heights through sustained high-level engagement. His Excellency President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu visited India last November to attend the opening of a 600-bed hospital in Muddenahalli and the One World, One Family World Cultural Festival 2025.”

Mehta said the community continues to contribute to agriculture, trade, education, and public service.

Political momentum continues with 24 ministerial visits since December 2022 and the 6th India–Fiji Foreign Office consultations last year.

These meetings reviewed cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, education and renewable energy.

Healthcare remains a top priority. Mehta announced India will build a 100-bed Super Specialty Hospital in Suva as a regional hub.

Cooperation has also grown through joint health talks, telemedicine, the Heal in India program, access to affordable medicines and donations of anti-retroviral drugs for HIV programs.

Mehta noted the first India–Fiji Joint Working Group on Defense focused on training, maritime security, capacity building and disaster response.

