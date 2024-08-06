Transportation issue a challenge: Dr Niulevu

[File Photo]

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu acknowledges the transportation issues faced by rural and maritime health centres, saying the new budget addresses these concerns.

This follows Moala Medical Officer Dr. Fifita Niulevu’s concerns that transportation problems are hindering effective service delivery on the island, which urgently needs outreach and clinic programs to address rising non-communicable diseases.

Dr. Niulevu says improved transportation, such as a vehicle or boat, is essential for reaching patients in remote areas.

Article continues after advertisement

“The most challenging thing is that we lack the mode of transport. We do not have a boat or a vehicle to be able to get to the people of Moala, so we have to ask the people of Moala for their boat or their vehicle to be able to get to them.”

In addition to transportation woes, Dr. Niulevu highlights the pressing need to upgrade the Moala Health Center to cater for the high population where a high number of people have been coming back to the island now.}

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu states that upgrade of health centres is a priority for the Ministry.

“I do agree with the medical officer. The Ministry is also in the process of reviewing most of our health facilities throughout Fiji. Since going around the beginning of taking office, I’ve seen that in certain facilities they have been upgraded.”

The medical team’s dedication and reliance on community support highlight the resilience of the island’s inhabitants, but the need for institutional support is clear.