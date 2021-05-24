Sexual harassment of nurses worries MoH: Dr Waqainabete

The Ministry of Health is facing difficulties in trying to replace nurses in some nursing stations in rural and maritime areas.

Inappropriate behaviours that are sexual in nature were one of the reasons nurses fled from these nursing stations.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they are collaborating with the chiefs and village headmen to address these issues.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now there is a particular island that I will not name that still doesn’t have a nurse and we’re trying to sort that out because they obviously terrorize their nurse and we pull the nurse out because what happens is that when of our staff in the rural areas is terrorized. We take them and pull them out if not they will not be able to perform. It is very difficult to ask another nurse to take their place because they just heard what just happened. It’s very difficult.”

Dr.Waqainabete adds that these acts of terrorism rob people of access to primary health care.