Retention drive for medical staff

The Health Ministry is struggling to retain key health professionals.

This covers medical, dental, lab, pharmacy and imaging professionals.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu told Parliament that the Ministry provides salary steps, on-call allowances, rural and remote incentives, rent-free housing and training opportunities locally and abroad.

Despite this, recruitment remains difficult as graduates often choose higher-paying roles overseas or in the private sector.



Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj warned that the lack of director- and manager-level positions is stunting career growth for allied health workers.

He noted a generational gap, with most senior positions held by staff over 50, while younger workers leave.

Dr Lalabalavu said the upcoming National Strategic Plan for Health Workforce 2025–2034 will realign roles, create director-level positions, and offer clear career pathways up to Permanent Secretary.

MP Rinesh Sharma raised concerns over unpaid overtime for medical laboratory scientists, who work comparable hours to pharmacy and radiology staff.

Dr Lalabalavu responded that overtime is being paid and urged any unresolved cases to be flagged immediately.

The Minister emphasised that while it cannot match private sector or overseas salaries, professional development, career progression and improved working conditions are central to keeping skilled staff.

