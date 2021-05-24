Home

Health

More Dengue cases likely in the West

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 4, 2022 12:40 pm
The Ministry of Health is anticipating dengue fever cases in the Western Division to increase further.

There is already an outbreak in the West with 249 cases and according to Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong, this is due to the current weather conducive to communicable diseases.

“And we are of the understanding that the current weather conditions are going to prevail over the next few days and therefore we will have to continue to sustain our public health and clinical response.”

Dr Fong says the recent heavy rain in the Western Division has been linked to the outbreak of Dengue Fever.

With heavy rain warning now in force for the West, this will surely give rise to a lot of mosquito breeding places, especially around the areas where waters get clogged.

The country has so far recorded 633 confirmed.

The Ministry is urging everyone to get rid of potential mosquito breeding places, such as empty containers inside and outside their homes that may collect water, including discarded tires, flower vases and pot plant bases.

Fijians can also protect themselves from being bitten by mosquitoes by using screens in their homes and mosquito repellants.

 

