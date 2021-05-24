MOH explore pre-departure test for children

The Ministry of Health is exploring the option of requiring children under the age of 12 to undergo pre-departure testing before travelling to Fiji.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says our border protection will be mediated by the fact that travellers are vaccinated, have negative pre-departure tests and will be tested in-country.

He adds that currently, inbound travellers aged 12 years and above must produce proof of a pre-booked and pre-paid rapid antigen test, to be administered after 48 hours, but before 72 hours of arrival in Fiji.

Dr Fong says exemptions will be made for those who have tested positive and recovered from COVID-19 within the 30 days before travel and have fit to fly certificates.

Failure to comply with arrival testing once in Fiji will result in a spot fine of $1000.

Meanwhile, Fiji recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.