Ministry monitors hospitalization and ICU rate

The Ministry of Health is focused on the hospitalization rate and ICU admissions.

This will help them monitor and ascertain the impact of the Omicron variant.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is what matters most right now.

Dr Fong says the high vaccination rate ensures that these numbers are low despite the current resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The Ministry is encouraging Fijians to get fully vaccinated and get their booster shot as soon as they are eligible.

Since Wednesday, 605, 032 people, or 97.9 percent of adults, have received one dose, and 570, 990 people, or 92.4 percent of the target population, are now fully vaccinated.