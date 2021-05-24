Home

Health

Kinder chocolate products recalled

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 11, 2022 5:54 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Health has launched a nationwide recall on the sale of certain Kinder chocolate products due to possible Salmonella (Salmonella Typhimurium) contamination.

The Ministry says with the contamination possibly linked to chocolates that are distributed internationally from a Kinder chocolate factory in Belgium, the public is advised not to consume or purchase the chocolates.

Salmonella is a group of bacteria that cause a wide spectrum of diseases and in some cases can result in death.

Article continues after advertisement

Symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

Food products contaminated with Salmonella may cause illness if consumed and severe illness in children younger than five years, adults older than 65 years, and people with weakened immune systems

The Ministry says considering the egg-shaped chocolates are a favorite for shoppers during the looming Easter celebration, the public is being advised to call or email its Food Unit if they come across outlets selling the products.

Last Friday, the Ministry received an alert from the International Food Safety Authorities Network specifically regarding the food recall of these products by Ferrero Australia Pty. Ltd; including the recall of products redistributed from Australia to Fiji.

The recalled products are solely imported and distributed in Fiji by the Motibhai Group.

They have been available for purchase through MH Super fresh, MHCC, Extra Supermarkets, Fresh Choice Supermarkets and Prouds Outlet.

The Ministry’s Food Unit has met with distributors and retailers, who have agreed to remove the products from their shelves, and comply with the recall.

Health inspectors in the municipal councils and the Ministry are following up to ensure the distributor and retailers are taking prompt action.

The products were manufactured in Belgium.

All other Ferrero products, including other Kinder products which are manufactured in Italy (including Kinder Surprise 20g single and three-pack eggs in white, blue and pink varieties), are not affected by this recall.

The Ministry says consumers should not eat these products and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

It is also advising individuals who may have eaten any of these products and have concerns for their health to seek medical advice.

