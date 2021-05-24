Home

Free Medicine Program to be monitored

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 12:50 pm
Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete. [File Photo]

The reformed Free Medicine Program will be strictly monitored says the Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

The reform will benefit thousands of Fijians and ensure equity in terms of access and availability of key medicines through private and public sector pharmacies.

Doctor Waqainabete say about 140 medicines are listed in Program and half of them are price-controlled by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

“There is an agreement, a contractual agreement that happens with the participating pharmacies to be able to ensure that they are not billing us above and beyond the agreed contract.”

Doctor Waqainabete adds there will also be regular meetings with the stakeholders on the pricing of these medicines.

