Dreketi Health Center to be relocated

The Dreketi Health Center in the North will be relocated to the Agriculture Station soon.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this is to allow for the construction of a totally new health centre at the existing location.

Dr Waqainabete says they have approval from the Agriculture Minister and Permanent Secretary to use the agriculture station in Dreketi until the new health center is built.

He says they have completed scoping work for a new waiting area at the new location and that this will be done soon.

“The hope is that once we move across, then we will make submissions and hopefully in the next two to three years, we will have a new Dreketi Health Centre”.

The Minister was at the Dreketi Health Center yesterday to check on medical equipment and supplies as well as meet the staff.

The Dreketi Agriculture Station is located just across the road from the Health Centre.

He says the space will be sufficient to cater to the people of Dreketi.



Meanwhile, the Minister has also revealed their plans to expand the Seaqaqa Health Center to also include a Maternity Unit.

Currently, women from Seaqaqa have to travel to the Labasa Hospital to give birth.

Dr Waqainabete says having a Maternity Unit in Seaqaqa will make it more convenient for the mothers and also lessen the pressure on the facility in Labasa Hospital.