Government moves to replace water systems

Only 28 per cent of Fijians are connected to central sewerage systems.

Most households rely on septic tanks, many of which leak untreated waste into rivers and oceans, posing serious public health and environmental risks.

This, according to Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

He states that 11 wastewater treatment plants are struggling after years of neglect and underinvestment, with none fully meeting environmental standards.

Nearly half of the treated water is also lost through leaks before reaching households.

To address these challenges, the government, in partnership with the Asian Development Bank has launched the $385 million Healthy Oceans and Water Supply Improvement Project.

The initiative aims to cut water losses in the greater Suva area from nearly 50 per cent to 20 per cent through a performance-based contract already awarded to a Spanish company.

The five-year project, running from next year to 2030, will also upgrade the Kinoya Wastewater Treatment Plant to meet demand until 2035 and establish a regional training program to strengthen technical capacity in water and wastewater management.

Funding includes a $304 million concessional loan from ADB, a $23 million grant for training, and $59 million from the Government. Construction on Kinoya is scheduled to begin in 2028.

Prof Prasad said the project aligns with the National Development Plan and Water Sector Strategy 2050 and builds on previous investments such as the Viria Water Project which added 40,000 cubic metres of water daily for the greater Suva area.

He described the initiative as a critical step to secure clean water, protect the environment and support sustainable growth.

