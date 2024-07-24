Government Call Center receives over 10,000 calls

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Government Feedback Call Center toll-free line 157 received 10, 185 calls from July 2022 to June this year.

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand says 52 percent of these calls are categorized as inquiries while 19 percent are complaints.

Chand says the toll-free line plays a crucial role in maintaining and enhancing the government’s commitment to delivering quality services by actively seeking and utilizing customer feedback.

Article continues after advertisement

This call center allows citizens to give feedback or complain about any ministry or government service.

Chand says the government is committed to transparency and responsiveness and encourages all Fijians to actively engage with them.

He adds that of the over 10, 000 calls an impressive 97 percent of the feedback received has been addressed.

The remaining three percent, Chand says is currently pending with the respective Ministries and Departments

Geographically, more than 64 percent of the calls originated from the Central Division, with 29 percent from the West, 6 percent from the North, and 1 percent from the East.