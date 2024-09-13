Gavoka calls for regional cooperation at Aviation Summit

[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

The need for an independent accident investigation authority has been emphasized by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka.

He spoke on this during the Second Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in New Delhi, India.

Gavoka also emphasized on the importance of regional partnerships to address resource and expertise limitations.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

Speaking to representatives from 41 countries, the Minister stated that collaboration within the region could help overcome these challenges and strengthen aviation safety.

He also reiterated Fiji’s commitment to aviation safety, saying that Fiji’s effective implementation score surpasses the global average.

The conference focused on key issues such as growing demand for air travel, enhancing airport infrastructure and supporting the expansion of airlines in the Asia-Pacific region.