FTUC to meet and decide next action

The Fiji Trades Union Congress will meet soon to decide on its next course of action.

The FTUC has made an application for a permit to march and hold a rally in Suva on May 1st, which has been denied.

FTUC in a statement says the reason given verbally, was that there was concern over the pandemic.

National Secretary Felix Anthony has called on the government to review its decision and allow workers the right to assemble and march on 1st May.

This is the sixth occasion where a permit to march has been denied.

According to police the decision has been made by the Divisional Commander Southern Division however no reason has been confirmed as yet.