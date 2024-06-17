Former Assistant Health Minister in court

Former Assistant Health Minister Alex O’Connor

Former Assistant Health Minister Alex O’Connor appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

He has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption for three counts of Prohibition on Use of State Resources to Campaign.

It is alleged that O’Connor conducted campaign activities and distributed materials bearing the candidate number 252 inside two health centers and one nursing station on or about November 23, 2022 in the Northern Division.

It is alleged O’ Connor had requested the medical staff to distribute his campaign materials.

The defense counsel informed the court that they are seeking time to finalize the pretrial conference.

The defense also mentioned that they had also written to FICAC on representation.

The Suva Magistrate has given them time 21 days to file PTC and to look into representation.

The Magistrate also indicated that a hearing date will also be fixed on the next court sitting.

The matter has been adjourned to 6th August.