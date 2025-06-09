Foreign worker recruitment questioned

[Photo: File]

Opposition MP Virendra Lal has questioned the growing recruitment of foreign workers while unemployed Fijian youths continue to struggle to find jobs.

Speaking in Parliament during debate on the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence’s review of the Office of the Prime Minister and Fijian Immigration Department annual reports, Lal said industries were increasingly bringing in foreign workers for semi-skilled and operational roles.

He specifically pointed to jobs such as public transport drivers and construction personnel.

“On one hand, industries are bringing in external workers for semi-skilled and operational roles.”

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Lal said this was happening while many young Fijians remained locked out of the formal economy.

He questioned whether employers were genuinely exhausting opportunities to recruit, train and upskill local workers before seeking foreign labour.

“We must demand strict accountability from the administration.”

Lal argued that the easy recruitment of foreign workers could undermine opportunities for Fijians and said stronger coordination was needed between the Ministry of Immigration and the Ministry of Employment.

He also called for national training resources and targeted education pathways to be used to prepare Fijian youths for jobs currently being filled by foreign workers.

Lal questioned whether existing local advertising requirements for employers were providing genuine protection for Fijian workers.

He called for policy reviews, comprehensive audits of issued work permits and legislative safeguards to ensure opportunities for local workers are prioritised.