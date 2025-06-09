$165m crypto scheme suspect deported from Fiji

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

A 59-year-old American accused of running a $165 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme has been deported from Fiji to the United States to face federal charges.

Edward Zimbardi, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, was deported on August 14 after Fijian authorities were alerted to the charges against him.

U.S. authorities allege Zimbardi created and promoted “The Crypto Program” between June 2022 and August 2023, promising investors guaranteed returns of 25 percent a month.

Thousands of investors allegedly transferred more than $165 million in cryptocurrency into wallets secretly controlled by Zimbardi.

Article continues after advertisement

Prosecutors allege he used more than $34 million for risky foreign currency bets, while at least $10 million was spent on personal expenses, including a house, luxury vehicles and alimony payments.

Authorities say the scheme collapsed in August 2023, after which Zimbardi travelled to Hawaii, Fiji and other locations.

He allegedly fled to Fiji in July 2025 after becoming aware of an FBI investigation and remained there for more than a year.

Zimbardi was indicted in the United States on July 8 on 12 counts of wire fraud, 12 counts of money laundering and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

He is due to appear before a federal magistrate judge in Los Angeles.

The case involved assistance from the Fiji Ministry of Immigration, Fiji Police Force and the U.S. Embassy in Suva, among other agencies.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and Zimbardi is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.