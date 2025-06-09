Community groups vital to Fiji’s HIV response

[Photo: File]

People living with HIV and key populations must be directly involved in shaping Fiji’s HIV response.

Fiji Network Plus Executive Director Joeli Colati says their experiences are important in understanding the barriers faced by communities.

Speaking at the Pacific HIV Symposium 2026 in Nadi, Colati says community-led organizations often reach people who may be difficult for the formal health system to reach.

“They know what the barrier people face, and very often they reach people that our formal health system may struggle to reach. That is why community-led responses are not an extra part of the HIV response. They are essential”

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He says Government, health services, civil society and communities cannot tackle HIV alone.

Colati says people living with HIV understand the challenges of diagnosis, stigma, discrimination and the need for confidentiality.

“Let us ensure that people living with HIV and key populations are not simply invited to the table. We must be part of designing, leading, and evaluating the response”

He says the goal should be a Pacific where everyone can access HIV prevention, treatment, care and support with dignity and without fear.

He is also calling for greater investment in communities and services that are closer to the people.