Flight Club takes 19-athlete team to Gold Coast

[Photo: Flight Club/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Flight Club is set to take a 19-member team to Australia next month, with its young athletes preparing to test themselves against international competition at the 2026 National Clubs Carnival.

The National Clubs Carnival will be held at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre from September 16 to 19, with Flight Club athletes competing across Levels 3 to 6,

AeroDance Division One and the Youth Individual Male category.

The squad brings together athletes from Lautoka, Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki, with preparations now well underway under the guidance of Senior AER International Athlete and Coach Robyn Santos-Eastgate and the club’s coaching team.

But getting a team of this size overseas has required a strong effort both on and off the competition floor.

Millbrook Hills Law Partners, led by partners Jamie Bancod-Chandra, Vikrant Chandra and Mark J. Anthony, has provided significant support towards team shirts and travel assistance for the coaching team.

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Modern Kava Limited in Auckland, through Shafraz Haroon, has sponsored the team’s AeroDance uniforms, while On Point Investment PTE Limited, through Krish Prasad, has provided team bags for the athletes.

Flight Club has also received support from Burger King Fiji, Future Sounds Entertainment and Palatium Kava Lounge, which hosted the club’s fundraising showcase.

Families and the Flight Club Committee have also played their part, raising funds through hotdog and BBQ sales, Kati fundraisers and the Flight Club Showcase to help meet the costs of sending the team to Australia.

With gymnastics still a relatively small and developing sport in Fiji, that support has been crucial.

For Flight Club, the Gold Coast trip is more than just a competition. It is an opportunity for 19 young athletes to gain valuable international experience, showcase their talent and continue building the profile of gymnastics in Fiji.