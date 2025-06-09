12 children among 16 sexual offence victims in July

[Photo: File]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filed 15 indictments involving 41 serious sexual offence charges in the High Court in July.

The ODPP says 18 people were charged, including four juveniles, while 16 victims were identified.

Twelve of the 16 victims were under the age of 18.

Rape accounted for the majority of the charges, with 25 counts filed, followed by eight counts of sexual assault, three counts of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one count of defilement.

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The figures also show seven incidents involved accused persons and victims who were relatives or in domestic relationships.

Among the cases were allegations involving children within families.

A 36-year-old man was charged with rape and sexual assault of his 13-year-old daughter.

A 32-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of his six-year-old stepdaughter. Two other accused persons were also charged with allegedly raping the same child on separate occasions.

A 61-year-old man was charged with rape, three counts of sexual assault and indecent assault involving his 14-year-old granddaughter.

Other cases involved allegations against a niece, sister-in-law and other family members.

The ODPP also recorded several cases involving juvenile accused persons.

A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were charged with attempted rape of a 15-year-old boy.

In another case, a 16-year-old boy was charged with three counts of rape involving a child from his village. The alleged offences occurred in 2024 when the accused was 14 and the victim was seven.

A 17-year-old boy was also charged with rape involving a 16-year-old girl.

Outside the domestic and juvenile cases, a 75-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape involving a 10-year-old girl.

A 19-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape, attempted rape and two counts of indecent assault involving a 12-year-old girl.

A 21-year-old local footballer was charged with rape involving a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

The ODPP says one case was discontinued after a Nolle Prosequi was filed due to insufficient evidence.

No false complaints were recorded in July.

The ODPP stresses that some victims and accused persons were counted across more than one category because they were involved in multiple offences.

All allegations remain matters before the courts, and the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.