Tourism Fiji faces accountability concerns

[Photo: File]

Tourism Fiji is facing concerns over delayed reporting, marketing expenditure and the uneven distribution of tourism benefits across Fiji.

Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Chair Sakiusa Tubuna raised the issues while presenting the committee’s consolidated review of Tourism Fiji’s annual reports covering 2015 to 2018 in Parliament.

Tubuna says the reports were tabled seven to 11 years after the reporting periods, weakening Parliament’s ability to properly scrutinise the use of public funds.

The committee also found limited information on marketing expenditure, campaign performance and return on investment, making it difficult to determine whether taxpayers were receiving value for money.

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Tubuna says tourism growth has also not been evenly shared, with stakeholders in the Northern Division, outer islands and rural communities reporting limited support and investment.

The committee is calling for stronger accountability and financial oversight, as well as targeted tourism strategies for underserved regions.

It also recommends greater support for community-based tourism and measures to ensure tourism benefits reach small operators, rural communities and people across Fiji.