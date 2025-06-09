Hayden Panettiere, who starred in the television series ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville,’ dies at 36

[Source: AP]
Hayden Panettiere, star of popular television series including “Heroes” and “Nashville,” has died. She was 36.
Panettiere’s father, Skip, announced the actor’s death in a statement provided to ABC News on Sunday.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” his statement said.
No cause of death was announced, and a publicist for Hayden Panettiere did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.
Panettiere, who would have turned 37 on Friday, began her career as a child actor in commercials and soap operas.
Her role as a cheerleader with superpowers in “Heroes” propelled her to fame in 2006, with the series revolving around the mantra “Save the cheerleader, save the world.”