FNU responds to Radrodro's queries

Registration of professionals like vets, engineers and human doctors goes beyond the accreditation or recording of the program.

Fiji National University acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says this in response to comments made by Education Minister Aseri Radrodro in Parliament this week.

Radrodro had questioned the credibility of FNU’s Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry program after receiving reports of graduates being unable to secure employment after completing the six-year program.

Baba says FNU is running a Bachelor of Science (Animal Science) program, which is regarded as para-veterinary in nature.

She says the university is undergoing a transition, with the appointment of a new FNU Council last month and the institution will be meeting with the Minister for Agriculture to assist in mitigating some issues, including the management of veterinary services in Fiji.

Baba says many graduates are currently employed in livestock farms and veterinary clinics and work under the general supervision of senior qualified and registered vets.

According to the acting Vice-Chancellor, the graduates ought to be registered and this is something that the Agriculture Ministry should consider.