FMF Diwali Mela is a family event: Lata

Youth participation in the FMF Diwali Mela is essential for enhancing their knowledge of the festival, fostering cultural appreciation, and promoting community involvement.

This was stressed by Radio Fiji Two Team Leader Mohini Lata, who stated that Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM will be organizing many activities and programs throughout the three-day event in Labasa.

Lata adds that people will be able to bring their entire family to the Mela, as entry will be free.

“On the 17th, there will be Ram Leela Night. On Friday, there will be Kirtan Night. If you come here, you will get a glimpse of our culture and life. You will see how we live our lives. We rarely get a chance to watch Ram Leela in Fiji. When Kirtan Night happens, it costs money.”

Lata adds that nurturing the qualities of Lord Rama in youth is vital for fostering a society rooted in ethics, compassion, and social responsibility, ultimately contributing to the well-being of individuals and communities.

The 2024 FMF Diwali Mela will be held at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa from the 17th to the 19th of October.