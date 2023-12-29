Flood waters re-enter parts of Ba Town

Flood waters have re-entered a few areas of the Ba Town.

The Council Special Administrators Chair, Moshim Khan says they are closely monitoring the situation following the heavy downpour this morning.

Khan says the Levuka Creek also situated close to the market area is rising.

Article continues after advertisement

He says while the town isn’t closed, they are calling on people to be vigilant and closely keep tabs on the weather pattern.

Khan adds the Main Street of the town is not flooded as rain has eased.