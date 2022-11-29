Saneem clarifies pre-poll confusion

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem has clarified why around 77, 000 Fijians will be voting under pre-poll in the 2022 General Election.

Saneem says Fiji has a lot of remote islands and it is not easy to go to these places and come back in a day.

“So we go and do voting there in advance in case there is weather problems, there is berthing problems, there is tide problems then this people should not miss out on election. So you can’t reasonably be thinking that I can have election in Fiji in one day by having all these place covered.

Saneem says the packing of ballot boxes for pre-polling will finish today.

He adds for some of the interior areas the containers have already left Suva while some places have received their containers.

“So sensitive material transfer has commenced around the country, meaning come pre-poll we should be ready next week, that is Monday next week, remember 5th of December is pre-poll week.”

Pre-poll will end on December 9th and Saneem says the schedule is extensive with over 600 venues.